Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Dey Calls Koena Mitra Mohalle Ki Aunty; Sanaya Irani Advices Dalljiet

It's second Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. While the Dabangg actor made entry on Bigg Boss 13 sets by grooving to the song 'Janam Samjha Karo', Aarti Singh, who was still trying to untangle the mixed signals, was seen openeing up to Devoleena and Paras. She revealed to them that she was under Rashami Desai influence in the first week.

# Salman Khan trolled Abu Malik as the latter entertained the house with his 'de-composed' song. The Dabangg actor also called Abu, Dhichak Pooja of the house.

# He grilled Shehnaaz Gill for her rationing skills and pulled her leg by asking some tricky questions, but she managed to impress the host with her cuteness.

# The host then read warning and love letters that were written to Shefali and Dey by their inmates. Shefali had got four warning letters (one of which was written by Aarti) and two love letters (one of which was written by Dey); while Dey received a love letter from Shefali.

# He then played with the contestants a game named 'Galatfahmi Ka Gubbara', in which the contestants had to burst the balloons of that contestant whom they find have misconception. Aarti, Dalljiet, Shukla and Rashami targeted Dey and burst their balloons. Dey tells Salman that Koena spoke about nepotism in the house. He also called her 'mohalley ki aunty', which didn't go well with Koena and other girls of the house.

# Siddharth Shukla and Dey were seen fighting in 'Sultani Akhada'. The first round was verbal, where the duo argued as to why they deserved to win the show; while the second round was physical, where they had to fight on Akhada. Shukla won both the rounds easily.

# After building up suspense on elimination, Salman declared that no one will be leaving the house. He also warned the contestants that next week there will be elimination.

# Hina Khan, who was the special guest, gave her opinions about the contestants. She revealed that Paras, Shukla, Aarti and Shefali are probable winners. Hina also showed an unseen footage of Paras and Shehnaaz holding hands.

# The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also entered the Bigg Boss house as a Supermarket manager. The contestants were given a choice of one product from the market that they can choose, but if they do, they wouldn't get a message from their loved one.

# Devoleena and Paras chose food, while other contestants listened to the messages from their loved one. Rashami got emotional as she heard her sister Ankita Lokhande's message. Aarti too cried after listening to her brother Krushna Abhishek's message.

# Siddharth Shukla's sister gave him a message while Dey got a message from his friend. Dalljiet got a special message from her friend Sanaya Irani, who motivated her to play well and reminded her as to why she went to the Bigg Boss 13 house. Sanaya also asked Dalljiet to fight for herself.