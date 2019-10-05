Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Hina Khan & Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Cast To Grace Salman’s Show!

Hina Khan On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13

Hina Khan shared a few pictures on her social media. Sharing a picture snapped with Mr Khan, Hina wrote, "When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It's always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman.. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13 @colorstv." - (sic)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Actors To Grace Bigg Boss 13

As per an India-forum's report, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team - Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia - will soon be shooting for the episode with Salman. While Hina already shot for the episode, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy cast is yet to shoot with Salman.

Salman Shows A Mirror To The Contestants

Coming to the most-awaited part of the show, where Salman will be seen taking the contestants to task based on their performances, as per the latest promo, the Dabangg actor will be seen questioning the ‘bahus' as he feels that they have formed a group.

Shehnaz Gill Impresses Salman

Also, Salman Khan will be seen interacting with ‘Punjab ki Katrina' Shehnaz Gill. She will yet again be seen impressing Salman as she dances to the song, ‘Bumbro'. She tells contestants, "Tum lejawo trophy, mujhe sir kaam dedenge apne movie mein," Salman then says, "Intelligence level, kamala hi hai."

Salman Khan’s Opinions

The host is also seen giving his opinion on who deserved to be the queen. He feels that not Devoleena Bhattacharjee, but Mahira Sharma deserved to be the queen. He says that the idea of applying hair cream on Azim Riaz during BB Hospital task was not of Devoleena's, but of Paras Chhabra and Mahira. He also supports Azim Riaz and tells him that his decision of quitting the task was correct.

Salman Appreciates Shefali!

As per BiggBoss_Tak's tweet, Salman even appreciated Shefali Bagga for taking a stand. The tweet read, "#Salmankhan appreciated #ShefaliBagga that what she thought she did it.. She didn't go in Bhedchal for Queen. Her stand was CORRECT." - (sic)

Sultani Akhada

Also, another tweet suggests that Sultani Akhada, which has always been the tradition of Weekend Ka Vaar, will be between Siddharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey. Well, no doubt, Shukla wins the task!

Supermarket Task

Apparently, Hina will be entering the house and making the contestants play a fun task named ‘Supermarket task'. Also, BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "@eyehinakhan speaks on 3M in #BiggBoss13 Magnetic - #SiddharthShukla, Makkhi - #ParasChhabra, Mirror Girl - #ArtiSingh." - (sic)

No Elimination This Week

Salman also plays a fun task ‘Galat Fehmi' with the contestants. Regarding the most-awaited moment - elimination - it is being said that there will be no eviction this week.