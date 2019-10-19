Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Play 'Saand Ki Laath'

22:36 - Salman announces that the next episode will be aired on Monday at 10 PM.

22:35 - Asim is safe from elimination. Salman announces that he will announce the eliminated contestant's name on Monday. Sidharth, who has won the power task, gets to eat his favourite thing. Bigg Boss has kept 'Srikhand' for him in the kitchen.

22:20 - The contestants nominated for elimination are - Mahira, Paras, Asim, Abu, Rashami and Siddharth Dey. Salman announces that Mahira and Rashami are safe.

22:15 - Salman plays a 'power task' with the contestants. Sidharth Shukla wins the task.

22:02 - Salman asks the contestants how many of them feel they have sinned in the house. Many of them raise their hands. Shehnaaz says her biggest sin is that she formed a connection with Paras.

21:54 - Salman, Taapsee and Bhumi play 'shooting the balloon'. The two have to complete the task mentioned in the balloons that they shoot.

21:52 - The real Chandro and Prakashi Tomar that Saand Ki Aankh is based on, are in the audience.

21:50 - Taapsee and Bhumi join Salman on the stage. Bhumi says she is a huge fan of Bigg Boss, and Taapsee describes how her sister is mad about the show. Bhumi says that her favourite contestant in Bigg Boss is Sidharth Shukla, whereas Taapsee took to Shehnaaz because of her positive energy.

21:48 - Taapsee, Bhumi and the contestants groove to 'Womaniya' from Saand Ki Aankh.

21:42 - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu spend some time with the inmates, promoting their upcoming film, 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The two play the game 'Saand Ki Laath' with the contestants. The game is that a contestant who is voted by others, has to ride a bull.

21:35 - A caller asks Paras why he is so insecure. He points out that Paras is playing his game hiding behind the women of the house, using them as pawns. He is not upfront with his thoughts, and talks behind everyone's backs.

21:33 - It is Paras's turn to face the wrath of contestants. Sidharth tells Salman why he has problems with Paras. He feels Paras talks too much about other contestants.

21:28 - Sidharth clarifies that he never said that Rashami has negative energy, that it was Asim who said it. Devoleena confirms it.

21:22 - Salman asks Sidharth why everyone in the house thinks he is 'battameez'. Sidharth tries to explain himself, and brings up his conflicts with various people such as Rashami and Devoleena.

21:20 - Salman asks how many of the contestants have a problem with Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. Mahira and Paras raise their hands and explain why. Paras says that Sidharth cribs about washing his own plate after eating.

21:16 - Salman asks Rashami whom she has a problem with, in the house. She brings up Sidharth Shukla's name, and says that his attitude is problematic for everyone in the house.

21:10 - Salman tells Siddharth to control his sense of humour, and be better behaved.

21:07 - Salman brings up a comment that Devoleena had made about the boys in the house treating the women better. He asks her, who among the boys should specifically learn to tret women better. She says Siddharth Dey, and explains to him why she feels so.

Bigg Boss 13 had its first elimination last week, with Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur getting evicted. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes today and tomorrow, one six contestants will be eliminated - Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Dey. Who will get evicted? Stay tuned to our live updates on Bigg Boss.