Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Rashami Desai Or Koena Mitra - Who Will Get Eliminated?

21:14 - Koena bursts Shehnaaz's balloon because she is still upset over Shehnaaz mimicking her. Shehnaaz angrily burts Koena's balloon in return.

21:09 - Mahira and Sidharth get into a bizarre argument about each other's shoes being better looking than their faces.

21:07 - Salman makes the contestants play a game of bursting each other's balloons for specific reasons. Abu burts Koena's balloon because she thinks he is two-faced. Asim bursts Paras's balloon because he broke Shehnaaz's heart.

21:05 - Shehnaaz tells Salman that if she had been eliminated in the first week, it would have been very embarassing for her when she went back home.

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13, the show witnessed its first elimination, and it was Dalljiet Kaur who got evicted from the house. Salman Khan announced that this weekend is a double elimination, so another contestant will be evicted from the house tonight. Will it be Rashami Desai or Koena Mitra? Stay tuned to our live updates to know!