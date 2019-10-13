Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Koena Mitra Gets Evicted!

22:24 - Former Bigg Boss contestant, Priyank Sharma, makes an appearance in the Bigg Boss house, and plays a game with contestants. Every contestant will get to paint the face of a contestant of their choice.

22:20 - Koena gets evicted from the house. All the contestants say goodbye to her as she leaves.

22:06 - Salman announces that if Rashami survives the elimination today, Sidharth becomes her sevak for the week.

22:05 - Devoleena is a tie-breaker, and she chooses to diffuse Rashami's bomb. Rashami wins the power card.

22:00 - Sidharth and Rashami face off in a power task. Their challenge is to diffuse a bomb in the house. The contestants have to help them diffuse the bomb, and give a power card to either one of them.

21:50 - Paras gets two answers right, but the contestants disagree when he says the girls of the house can trust him.

21:48 - Paras, Shehnaaz, and Siddharth Dey play the truth or shower game.

21:40 - Siddharth Dey performs a romantic dance with Shefali.

21:38 - Koena dances to 'Saki Saki'.

21:36 - Nawaz has to judge performances put up by the inmates. The winners will receive wheat (atta).

21:34 - Nawazuddin Siddiqui enters the house and entertains the inmates.

21:29 - Haarsh Limbachyaa and Sunil Grover enter the house to entertain the inmates with music and magic tricks.

21:26 - Nawaz wants to learn how to romance and dance with actresses in movies. Salman and Nawaz groove to 'Jumme Ki Raat'.

21:24 - Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijan co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, makes an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming film, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

21:21 - Devoleena loses her calm composure and gets angry with Koena because she denies ever calling her a 'beggar'. Devoleena yells at Koena to accept that she said it.

21:14 - Koena bursts Shehnaaz's balloon because she is still upset over Shehnaaz mimicking her. Shehnaaz angrily burts Koena's balloon in return.

21:09 - Mahira and Sidharth get into a bizarre argument about each other's shoes being better looking than their faces.

21:07 - Salman makes the contestants play a game of bursting each other's balloons for specific reasons. Abu burts Koena's balloon because she thinks he is two-faced. Asim bursts Paras's balloon because he broke Shehnaaz's heart.

21:05 - Shehnaaz tells Salman that if she had been eliminated in the first week, it would have been very embarassing for her when she went back home.

On Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13, the show witnessed its first elimination, and it was Dalljiet Kaur who got evicted from the house. Salman Khan announced that this weekend is a double elimination, so another contestant will be evicted from the house tonight. Will it be Rashami Desai or Koena Mitra? Stay tuned to our live updates to know!