Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Takes Contestants To Task

It has been a week since the all new celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss entered the house. Much has happened since then. Fights have been fought, connections have been forged, and the contestants have participated in the tasks. A few, such as Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra, have been trolled for the personalities they have displayed on the show.

Today, it is time for Salman Khan to interact with the contestants, in this season's first Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Watch this space for live updates on Bigg Boss 13.