Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Dalljiet Kaur Gets Eliminated!

10:23 - Salman announces that Dalljiet is the first to get eliminated. He praises her for having played the game with dignity.

10:22 - It is time to reveal who will be eliminated tonight.

10:10 - Mahira takes Paras on a date after she wins the akhada battle. The two pop champagne and talk about whom they've gone on dates with before.

10:07 - Sunil Grover and Haarsh Limbachiyaa make guest appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and entertain Salman with magic tricks.

21:45 - Mahira wins the wrestling battle. She wins a chance to go on a date with a male contestant, and eat some amazing food. She chooses Paras.

21:40 - Mahira and Shefali will battle it out at the Sultani Akhada. The first task is a verbal battle. Mahira wins the first round.

21:37 - A caller asks Rashami when she will show her game during tasks on the show. Rashami replies that she isn't that competitive, but will not be like that from here on.

21:31 - Salman announces that Shehnaaz is safe.

21:27 - Salman says Siddharth Dey is the mastermind in the house right now who understands all the confusion, and many contestants go to him for advice.

21:19 - Salman tells Koena that Bigg Boss' cameras are on 24 hours, and he hasn't seen one two-faced personality in the house.

21:17 - Koena complaints that Shehnaaz is two-faced as she imitates her behind her back. Shehnaaz defends herself and says that she imitates everyone, and has even told Koena that she mimicked her.

21:15 - Abu thinks Shehnaaz, Shefali, Devoleena will go far in the show. Sidharth Shukla thinks it will be Shehnaaz, Aarti and Dalljiet. Asim is of the opinion that Rashami, Shehnaaz and Aarti will be the last ones standing. Siddharth Dey says it will be Rashami, Aarti and Shefali. Paras says it will be Shehnaaz and Rashami.

21:13 - Salman brings up the topic of Shehnaaz's broken connection with Paras, and pokes fun of himself that he has the same problem of connections being broken.

21:07 - Salman started speaking to the contestants in a low voice. When they complained that they couldn't hear him properly, he tells them that thats how the audiences feel when they watch them. Salman says that Rashami does that more than others, and asks her why she does that, and if she is doing that to sabotage the show.

21:04 - Salman Khan announces that there will be a double elimination this weekend; one tonight, and the other tomorrow. The contestants nominated for elimination are Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Koena Mitra.

Bigg Boss 13 will air its second Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight. We can expect some major twists on the show soon as this season, Bigg Boss will have an all new express fast race to the finale.

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, although elimination was expected, Salman Khan surprised the contestants by cancelling it. So, it is all the more possible that there will be an elimination tonight.

Stay tuned to our live updates!