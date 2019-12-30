Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens Call It Best Episode Ever; Tag Salman Khan As The BEST Host!

Contestants Perform For Salman

Not just this, even the contestants surprised the actor by performing a medley of Salman's popular songs taking everyone down the memory lane. From Sidharth and Shehnaz's romantic dance to Shefali Jariwala's belly dance - everyone performed extremely well.

Salman Impressed

Salman was so impressed with their act that he told it was the ‘best act of all seasons'! The episode was filled with emotions, entertainment and drama, hence Netizens called it a best episode and also tagged Salman as the best host.

@12priyadarshi

"Omg journey video of salman khan Heart touching😭😭😭 Mene tabhi BB dekhna chalu kiya tha bcz of u. U r d best host ever salman jaan. No one can replace u😭😭😭I'm eagerly waiting for dis #BestHostSalmanKhan."

Rekha & Bhardwaj

@Rekha00633181: The best host so far @BeingSalmanKhan . i dont think ki anybody can replace him in the show I loved him 💗😍😘.

@BhardwajKaamini: You are the best host salman ❤.

@riaraj15

"Though Im not a big salman fan!! But I know for a fact that this show is utterly incomplete without this man!! And I would never watch it without him!!! #BiggBoss13 #AlwaysByYourSideSid."

Riva & Bharat

Riva: Today eposode is best episode salman sir best host #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan.

@BharatA03587600: Awwww...thanks #BB for doing this! He is the best host ever!

S H I v A M 🌟

"First time in Bigg Boss History of this Season Bigg Boss Hume kuch achha dekhne ko milega, so sweet gesture, @BeingSalmanKhan Sir love you so much, aapki vajah se hi BB dekhna start kiya hai mere jaise kai logo ne, aap jaan ho is Show ki."