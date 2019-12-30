Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens Call It Best Episode Ever; Tag Salman Khan As The BEST Host!
The recent Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, was one of the best episodes ever! The host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has had an eventful week with the release of Dabangg 3, Christmas, his birthday and welcoming a newborn in the family. The actor entered the house and cleaned the house to teach contestants, a lesson. Since, it was his birthday week, Bigg Boss surprised Salman in 'Akhada', which was decorated with his posters and pictures from his 10 years of Bigg Boss journey. As an ode to his unceasing support for the show, Bigg Boss gave a glimpse of Salman's journey through a video that left him teary-eyed.
Contestants Perform For Salman
Not just this, even the contestants surprised the actor by performing a medley of Salman's popular songs taking everyone down the memory lane. From Sidharth and Shehnaz's romantic dance to Shefali Jariwala's belly dance - everyone performed extremely well.
Salman Impressed
Salman was so impressed with their act that he told it was the ‘best act of all seasons'! The episode was filled with emotions, entertainment and drama, hence Netizens called it a best episode and also tagged Salman as the best host.
@12priyadarshi
"Omg journey video of salman khan Heart touching😭😭😭 Mene tabhi BB dekhna chalu kiya tha bcz of u. U r d best host ever salman jaan. No one can replace u😭😭😭I'm eagerly waiting for dis #BestHostSalmanKhan."
Rekha & Bhardwaj
@Rekha00633181: The best host so far @BeingSalmanKhan . i dont think ki anybody can replace him in the show I loved him 💗😍😘.
@BhardwajKaamini: You are the best host salman ❤.
@riaraj15
"Though Im not a big salman fan!! But I know for a fact that this show is utterly incomplete without this man!! And I would never watch it without him!!! #BiggBoss13 #AlwaysByYourSideSid."
Riva & Bharat
Riva: Today eposode is best episode salman sir best host #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan.
@BharatA03587600: Awwww...thanks #BB for doing this! He is the best host ever!
S H I v A M 🌟
"First time in Bigg Boss History of this Season Bigg Boss Hume kuch achha dekhne ko milega, so sweet gesture, @BeingSalmanKhan Sir love you so much, aapki vajah se hi BB dekhna start kiya hai mere jaise kai logo ne, aap jaan ho is Show ki."
