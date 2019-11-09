Bigg Boss 13: Why Siddharth Shukla Said ‘Bahut Ehasaan Hai Mere Aap Par’ To Rashami Desai?

Where Did Siddharth & Rashami’s Fight Begin!

For the uninitiated, Sid and Rashami played a couple in Colors' popular show, Dil Se Dil Tak. The duo had come close during the initial months, but soon they parted ways and started to share cold vibes. Due to this, the makers found it difficult to recreate the initial chemistry. It was said that Sid had a major fight with another co-star Kunal Verma, who called the former, a maniac. Post the controversies, it was said that the actor was sacked from the show. Now a common friend of Rashami and Sid revealed the real reason for Sid's exit from the show and it's quite shocking.

Reason For Sid’s Exit From The Show

As per the entertainment portal's report, when the problems between Sid and Rashami reached a saturation point, the makers had said that either of them can continue with the show. At that time, the producers wanted Rashami to leave as Siddharth was generating TRPs.

A Common Friends Reveals…

The common friend revealed, "After the meeting, Siddharth took a stand and said that if anyone has to leave, it will be him and that Rashami should continue with the show."

Sid Made Sacrifices For Rashami

The friend further told the entertainment portal, "He quit and that's the sacrifice he made for Rashami as at that time she was also facing a bit of a financial crunch."