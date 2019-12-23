BB 13 Worst Episodes Ever! Rashami Appeared Irritating, Sidharth Looked Arrogant & Salman Biased!

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes used to be so much fun, but the recent episodes were worst episodes ever! The contestants were shouting so badly that it was a big headache to watch and anyone would want to mute the channel. Throwing hot cup of tea, hurling abuses, passing making nasty comments on each other (not even sparing their families) - the celebrities stooped to levels that were just not acceptable. Watching Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla fight was highly irritating as both of them were seen putting across their views and none of them were giving up. Even Salman Khan was irritated at one point when Rashami didn't stop and kept on dragging the matter. Clearly, Rashami came across as highly irritating; Sidharth looked rude, aggressive and arrogant; and sandwiched between them was the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan!

As Vikas Gupta said, Asim Riaz, was the one who provoked Rashami and the fight went on to next level. For the uninitiated, Asim provoked Rashami over 'naukrani' comment made by Sid. Rashami, in turn, provoked Sid and threw hot cup of tea on him and the latter did the same. Arhaan Khan jumped to save his ladylove and he was seen saying, "Chai nahi seedha tezaab phekunga iske muh pe."

After Salman Khan asked Sid as to what he meant with his words/statements, the latter clarified them. But, even after that Rashami went on to cry and yell at him. It did look like she played woman card. Salman had to shout at her to stop her.

Few things to clarify!

For those who feel that contestants were not taking Salman seriously - If you have watched the episode, the Dabangg actor himself asked the contestants to talk in such a tone in the beginning of the episode and they obeyed him.

For those who feel that Salman didn't listen to others but only Vikas - It was Rashami and Sid's issue, and why would he listen to others! Yes, he asked Vikas to explain, because he was talking sensible.

For those who feel that the actor supported Sid and not Rashami - He took both actors' side. Many must be aware that Salman knows Rashami well, he initially, supported her, but when she over-reacted and even after Sid's explanation she started crying and yelling at Sid, the host raised his voice.

We all know how Sidharth is - aggressive, arrogant and short-tempered, even after knowing that why anyone would provoke him or give him footage? If someone is not good with you, stay away from him - isn't it so simple - but no, everyone in the house has to talk about him, walk around him and also provoke him! Yes, the show is run by Sid in this way!

Yes, there have been talks that channel is biased towards Sid and Salman was stopped midway when he was schooling Sid, but these are internal matters. The above-mentioned are the views as per the recent episodes.

