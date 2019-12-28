Bigg Boss 13, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Choti Sarrdaarni & Other Best TV Shows Of 2019 In Terms Of TRPs

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Rajan Shahi's new show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has impressed the viewers and garnered good ratings. The show managed to grab top 10 slot on TRP chart. It is also doing good on online TRP chart.

Bigg Boss 13

Although during initial weeks, Colors' controversial show, Bigg Boss 13 didn't do well on TRP chart, it later went on to become superhit season, all thanks to the controversies that the contestants created in the Bigg Boss house. Apparently, the show has record-breaking 14 crore viewers.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma and his team were back with a bang with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show! The Show has been one of the top TRP garners. Recently, the team (which comprises of - Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar) celebrated the success of the show by partying together.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Colors' new show Choti Sarrdaarni that stars Nimrat Kaur, Avinesh Rekhi and Anita Raj in the lead role is also one of the top 10 shows on the TRP/BARC chart. The unique story has impressed the viewers.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Gul Khan's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles, has also been garnering good ratings. The magical love story of Aman and Roshni has impressed the audience.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

Amitabh Bachchan hosted game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 was also one of the most loved and successful shows, this year. The show opened with high numbers. The show which started in August, 2019, ended in November, 2019.

Other Shows

Other shows that have witnessed raise and fall in the ratings/positions on TRP chart are: Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 11, Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus 5 and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta.