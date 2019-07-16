Bigg Boss 13: You Will Be Surprised! This Bollywood Actor Will Be FIRST Contestant To Get Locked!

The 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is creating a huge buzz. As we revealed earlier, this time, there won't be commoners on the show. Also, the makers have approached big names in the entertainment industry. But, as of now, none of them have confirmed their participation. Other major change in the reality show is the location. This time, the set of the house is being built in Goregaon's Film City!

According to a Tellychakkar report, Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey happens to be the first celebrity contestant who has been finalised to enter the Bigg Boss house!

Recently, there were reports that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel might participate in both Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13. Although his participation in the stunt-based reality show is confirmed, his Bigg Boss 13 status is not known yet!

There are also reports that Samir Soni's wife, Neelam Kothari has been approached for the show and she is interested in participating in the show. Samir was part of Bigg Boss 4.

Other actors who have been approached for the show are Uttaran stars Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dattaa, Ridhi Dogra, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty and Danny D.

