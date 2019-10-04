Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan SLAMS Journalist Shefali Bagga For Body Shaming Rashami Desai

Shame Shefali Bagga!

In her first post, the Bollywood actress shared a collage of Rashami and Shefali and captioned it, "Shame! @shefalibaggaofficial." - (sic).

Zareen Writes…

She wrote, "Being a journalist automatically puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders BUT, @shefalibaggaofficial Seems to have forgotten all about it, just to win a game!" and "She not only Body shamed @imrashamidesai But also did not hesitate to bring up @artisingh5's Personal life, In the name of doing a task!" - (sic)

The Actress Praises Aarti Singh & Rashami Desai

She further wrote, "It's sad that being a woman and that too an intelligent one at tht, I suppose, considering she is a journalist, This is wht she is towards other women!" "Kudos @iamrashamidesai & @artisingh5! More power to you Girls!" - (sic)

Mrunal Jain Slams Shefali

Not just Zareen Khan, even Rashami's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain also slammed Shefali. He told Spotboye, "I saw Rashami's co- contestant making a remark on her body weight. I just want to say it's none of anyone's business whether she is fat or slim. She is perfect in her way and I am proud of that. FYI, she is a self-made woman and the most sorted amongst all of them out there. So, it is better if no one makes such remarks. I am sure Rashami will go a long way in this competition. She is playing well."