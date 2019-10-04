Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan SLAMS Journalist Shefali Bagga For Body Shaming Rashami Desai
Bigg Boss 13's contestants are making huge noise, especially journalist Shefali Bagga, but for the wrong reasons. Recently, she was slammed by netizens for making personal attacks on Aarti Singh during Bigg Boss Hospital task. Now, celebrities - Zareen Khan and Mrunal Jain - have lashed out at the news anchor for body shaming another contestant Rashami Desai.
For the uninitiated, during the task, Shefali made a shocking statement about Rashami and said, "Motape se toh size badh raha hai, par height se nahi." Being a journalist, this wasn't expected from Shefali. Bollywood actress Zareen Khan shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories, lashing out at Shefali.
In her first post, the Bollywood actress shared a collage of Rashami and Shefali and captioned it, "Shame! @shefalibaggaofficial." - (sic).
She wrote, "Being a journalist automatically puts a lot of responsibility on your shoulders BUT, @shefalibaggaofficial Seems to have forgotten all about it, just to win a game!" and "She not only Body shamed @imrashamidesai But also did not hesitate to bring up @artisingh5's Personal life, In the name of doing a task!" - (sic)
She further wrote, "It's sad that being a woman and that too an intelligent one at tht, I suppose, considering she is a journalist, This is wht she is towards other women!" "Kudos @iamrashamidesai & @artisingh5! More power to you Girls!" - (sic)
Not just Zareen Khan, even Rashami's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain also slammed Shefali. He told Spotboye, "I saw Rashami's co- contestant making a remark on her body weight. I just want to say it's none of anyone's business whether she is fat or slim. She is perfect in her way and I am proud of that. FYI, she is a self-made woman and the most sorted amongst all of them out there. So, it is better if no one makes such remarks. I am sure Rashami will go a long way in this competition. She is playing well."
