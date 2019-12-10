Bigg Boss Is Not Good For Salman Khan's Health; Concerned Family Warns Him!

Salman Khan's Family Wants Him To Quit Bigg Boss!

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Salman has recovered from a chronic pain condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn't allow him to get very angry. But every week, one contestant of the other is getting on his nerves, which isn't good for him. His family is concerned about his health and has apparently asked him to quit the show!

Bigg Boss Is Not Good For Salman's Health!

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn't allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman's health. Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting."

The Actor Has Been Wanting To Quit For A Few Seasons Now

The source further added, "He has been wanting to quit for a few seasons now, but somehow the channel and the production house keep getting him back. But now, he has clearly been told by close ones as well that the show should not hurt him in any manner, as his family and friends are concerned for him."

Will This Be His Last Season?

But as per TOI report, the actor is not quitting the show. Sources close to the actor have 'rubbished the news and revealed that nothing of this is true. For the time being Salman is very much part of the show and no such decision has been taken'.

Well, this is a good news for his fans. But the question - will he host the next season? - remains unanswered!