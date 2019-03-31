English
    Bigg Boss’ Luv Tyagi REVEALS The FIRST LOOK Of His Album; Fans Are Super Excited!

    By
    |

    Luv Tyagi has been out of limelight ever since he left Bigg Boss house. Recently, he was in news as he unfollowed his best friends from Bigg Boss house, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma on social media. The trio had been very good friends in the Bigg Boss house. Even after leaving the Bigg Boss house, they met each other. But, Luv unfollowing Hina and Priyank became big news. When Luv was asked regarding the same, he had said that he is busy focusing on his upcoming music video and this topic is important enough for him at the moment.

    Luv Reveals First Look Of His Album

    Now, Luv has revealed his first look from the music album. He shared a video and captioned it, "Revealing my look #1 of my upcoming music video♥️ Are you guys excited? Coz it's only for you people😇 Teaser out on 1st April 2019🔥 Full Song Bombarding on 12.04.2019." - (sic)

    Luv Fans Are Excited About His Album

    Fans are super excited about his album. Check out a few fans tweets:

    • Bandanamohapatra180: Super excited luvuu..😁🤗😍😝
    • Luvtya6ifanpage: Yes.. too much excited 🔥🔥.. And we'll love it.. bcos u did it only for us ❤❤❤ TYsm Luv.. Hum fans ki wish puri krne k lie 😊❤❤😘😍 @luvtya6i

    Fans’ Comments

    Mk.singha.9003: Super excited.. 🤗❤️ we all are eagerly waiting 💪🔥😊

    Karan.myself: @luvtya6i Excited!!🐰 And yesss waiting!!

    Luvkideewani: Super excited..can't wait 😘😘😘

    Sida, Divyanka.hina.fan & Luvtya6i.fp

    Sida_sd: Very excited....and very happy for u...and we are waiting...and all the best....❤️

    Divyanka.hina.fan: Veryyy excitedd👌👌 all the best luvv👌👌

    Luvtya6i.fp: Super excited...cant wait anymore..😍😍😍😘😘and ur look👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

    Itsmeseema02

    "Ohhh Gosh 😍 after seeing this 1st look🔥my excitement is on another level. now can't wait any more. All the very best @luvtya6i i know u gonna rock it for sure💯 1 April come soon ya 🙌"

    View this post on Instagram

    Revealing my look #1 of my upcoming music video♥️ Are you guys excited? Coz it’s only for you people😇 Teaser out on 1st April 2019🔥 Full Song Bombarding on 12.04.2019 #savethedate #waitforit #chaudemeinaagaya #rap #rapgame #rapper #aslihiphop #fire #motionposter #luvtyagi #spreadluv #comingsoon #aankhein #april #red #indianmusic #loveforrap #lookrelease #musicvideo #onlyforyou #teaser #2019 #luvtyagiwonhearts #luvtyagiupdates #luvtyagiwinninghearts💕💕💕 #singer #ontheway #beready

    A post shared by Luv Tyagi (@luvtya6i) on Mar 29, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

    Read more about: luv tyagi
