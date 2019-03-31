Bigg Boss’ Luv Tyagi REVEALS The FIRST LOOK Of His Album; Fans Are Super Excited!

Luv Reveals First Look Of His Album

Now, Luv has revealed his first look from the music album. He shared a video and captioned it, "Revealing my look #1 of my upcoming music video♥️ Are you guys excited? Coz it's only for you people😇 Teaser out on 1st April 2019🔥 Full Song Bombarding on 12.04.2019." - (sic)

Luv Fans Are Excited About His Album

Fans are super excited about his album. Check out a few fans tweets:

• Bandanamohapatra180: Super excited luvuu..😁🤗😍😝

• Luvtya6ifanpage: Yes.. too much excited 🔥🔥.. And we'll love it.. bcos u did it only for us ❤❤❤ TYsm Luv.. Hum fans ki wish puri krne k lie 😊❤❤😘😍 @luvtya6i

Fans’ Comments

Mk.singha.9003: Super excited.. 🤗❤️ we all are eagerly waiting 💪🔥😊

Karan.myself: @luvtya6i Excited!!🐰 And yesss waiting!!

Luvkideewani: Super excited..can't wait 😘😘😘

Sida, Divyanka.hina.fan & Luvtya6i.fp

Sida_sd: Very excited....and very happy for u...and we are waiting...and all the best....❤️

Divyanka.hina.fan: Veryyy excitedd👌👌 all the best luvv👌👌

Luvtya6i.fp: Super excited...cant wait anymore..😍😍😍😘😘and ur look👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Itsmeseema02

"Ohhh Gosh 😍 after seeing this 1st look🔥my excitement is on another level. now can't wait any more. All the very best @luvtya6i i know u gonna rock it for sure💯 1 April come soon ya 🙌"