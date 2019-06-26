Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale To Re-enter House After Serving Jail Time

Controversial Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale is all set to enter the show again after having served jail time in Kolhapur. The politician and poet will re-enter the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 house in Mumbai's Film City on June 26, 2019 that is in tonight's episode.

Abhijit Bichukale was arrested from the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house on June 21 by the Satara Police and that had caused a lot of drama. However, his arrest had nothing to do with his controversial and often objectionable behaviour with fellow contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Abhijit was arrested in connection with a cheque bounce case. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Bichukale under Section 138 of the Negotiable instruments Act, 1881.

But the day he was arrested, Abhijit Bichukale complained of chest pain and was admitted to hospital. After his medical investigation, on June 22, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant was presented before the First Class Magistrate's Court in Satara.

Bichukale was granted bail in the cheque bounce case but the same court denied him bail in a pending extortion case of 2012. Abhijit Bichukale was then packed off to the Kalamba Central Jail in Kolhapur.

Case closed - Bichukale out of jail

The reason Abhijit Bichukale will be able to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house again is that he is out of jail after the complainant named Firoz Pathan withdrew the complaint against him. Looks like the ratings of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 are set to soar now, with the re-entry of Abhijit Bichukale, who has been nothing but a nuisance on the reality show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 began on May 27 this year and from its first week itself, has seen a lot of fights and heated discussions among contestants. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 is hosted by filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar.