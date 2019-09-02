English
    Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Is Former Roadies Contestant Shiv Thakare; Beats Neha Shitole

    The second season of Bigg Boss Marathi ended on Sunday, and former Roadies contestant, Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner. Shiv took home the trophy and prize money of Rs. 17 lakh.

    Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Is Shiv Thakare!

    Shiv was competing with other finalists of this season - Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar and Kishori Shahane. In the end, it came down to a battle between Neha and Shiv.

    The show makers announced the winner on their official Twitter handle with the tweet - "Our #MarathiBoy Shiv Thakare has won BiggBossMarathi Season 2! He has won only because of your support! Not only Shiv but you all have won! Thank you so much for your love. God bless you!" (sic). This season of Bigg Boss Marathi was hosted by director Mahesh Manjrekar.

    Shiv too had a special message for everyone which he shared on Instagram."Hello everyone!! Your Shiv is back with the trophy!! And today I have won because of you all. Thank you thank you so much. Love you all and God bless you! You all are the winner! You all are the best!" (sic).

    During the show, Shiv found love in another contestant, Veena Jagtap. However, his mother was not approving of this budding romance as she thought Veena was playing for herself. She made this clear to Shiv when she visited the show for a day. However, in a post-finale press conference, Shiv said that he is committed to the relationship and that he would try to change the mind of his mother.

    Shiv was in another reality show prior to this - Roadies Rising. He was part of Rannvijay Singh's gang, and was one of the semi-finalists.

