    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu & Yuvika Chaudhary Support Aarti Singh After She Suffers Panic Attack

      By
      |

      Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh encountered a panic attack after she got into argument with Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla. Aarti was hurt that Siddharth, being her good friend, didn't support her. When Asim Riaz blamed Sid for Aarti's worsening health, Sid told Asim that he's not here to babysit anyone. Only few of her inmates helped her calm down. Some contestants even mocked her condition in the Bigg Boss house; and a few people trolled her serious condition on social media. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Yuvika Chaudhary and Ankita Lokhande took to social media to support Aarti and asked people not to troll as #MentalHealthIsReal. Tweeple also trended #WeStandByArti. Take a look at a few comments.

      Bipasha Basu Says #MentalHealthMatters

      Bipasha Basu Says #MentalHealthMatters

      Bipasha Basu wrote, "It's sad that in our country so many educated people have a lack of awareness on mental health. You can't stop living your life... if you have some issues... you need to be brave and face them ... that is exactly what @artisingh5 is doing. Anyone in the house or outside who are making a joke or mockery out of this are insensitive. In today's day and age this topic cannot be a taboo. Support is what people need , to overcome this... and yes finally it's one's own battle. Please we should be human and kind to all🙏 #mentalhealthmatters #bekind."

      Ankita Lokhande Supports Aarti

      Ankita Lokhande Supports Aarti

      Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande wrote, "We all love u and only thing I know is u r a true friend @artisingh5 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ truly genuine 💋do not ever change for anyone 👍."

      Yuvika Chaudhary Writes…

      Yuvika Chaudhary Writes…

      Yuvika Chaudhary shared a video and extended her support to Aarti. She captioned the video, "Can't c her like this #arti #support #bigboss #salmankhan #lotsofloveforher❤️ @artisingh5 #bestrong."

      Krushna Abhishek Is Upset Seeing His Sister Cry

      Krushna Abhishek Is Upset Seeing His Sister Cry

      Aarti's brother Krushna Abhishek too was upset seeing his sister cry. He shared a picture snapped with Aarti and captioned it, "This time really sad and unhappy to see u crying and panacking in the big boss house. Really want to cum inn and see u it's been really long. Guys pls support Arti need ur support and blessings."

      Fan Tweets: @TeamArtiSingh

      Fan Tweets: @TeamArtiSingh

      "#Artisingh faced Mocking/Bullying By Paras. I feel bad for her. Stop this shit #BiggBoss13 Makers, You are Emotionally harassing her.#WeStandByArti @ColorsTV #bb13."

      Ayesha🌹//ArtiKiArmy

      Ayesha🌹//ArtiKiArmy

      "Anxiety attack is something which most of youth in our country suffer. Where depression is considered to be a taboo in our country. Most people end their lives in this process. Why not be vocal and speak up. MENTAL HEALTH IS REAL. #WeStandByArti @ColorsTV @BiggBoss."

      Gajal.

      Gajal.

      "Those ppl who are mocking someone's anxiety and panic attacks by calling it drama and for game are the most inhumane person ever !!!Hope they or their frndss never suffer from any of this!!! 🙏🙏Hope #ArtiSingh is well noww.Sending y love 💙#BB13OnVoot #BiggBoss13 #biggboss."

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Kisses Himanshi & Makes Heart-shaped Roti; Bigg Boss Reveals Her Fiancé's Picture

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue