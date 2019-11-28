Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu And Yuvika Chaudhary Support Aarti Singh After She Suffers Panic Attack

Bipasha Basu Says #MentalHealthMatters

Bipasha Basu wrote, "It's sad that in our country so many educated people have a lack of awareness on mental health. You can't stop living your life... if you have some issues... you need to be brave and face them ... that is exactly what @artisingh5 is doing. Anyone in the house or outside who are making a joke or mockery out of this are insensitive. In today's day and age this topic cannot be a taboo. Support is what people need , to overcome this... and yes finally it's one's own battle. Please we should be human and kind to all🙏 #mentalhealthmatters #bekind."

Ankita Lokhande Supports Aarti

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande wrote, "We all love u and only thing I know is u r a true friend @artisingh5 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ truly genuine 💋do not ever change for anyone 👍."

Yuvika Chaudhary Writes…

Yuvika Chaudhary shared a video and extended her support to Aarti. She captioned the video, "Can't c her like this #arti #support #bigboss #salmankhan #lotsofloveforher❤️ @artisingh5 #bestrong."

Krushna Abhishek Is Upset Seeing His Sister Cry

Aarti's brother Krushna Abhishek too was upset seeing his sister cry. He shared a picture snapped with the actress and captioned it, "This time really sad and unhappy to see u crying and panacking in the big boss house. Really want to cum inn and see u it's been really long. Guys pls support Arti need ur support and blessings."

Fan Tweets: @TeamArtiSingh

"#Artisingh faced Mocking/Bullying By Paras. I feel bad for her. Stop this shit #BiggBoss13 Makers, You are Emotionally harassing her.#WeStandByArti @ColorsTV #bb13."

Ayesha🌹//ArtiKiArmy

"Anxiety attack is something which most of youth in our country suffer. Where depression is considered to be a taboo in our country. Most people end their lives in this process. Why not be vocal and speak up. MENTAL HEALTH IS REAL. #WeStandByArti @ColorsTV @BiggBoss."

Gajal.

"Those ppl who are mocking someone's anxiety and panic attacks by calling it drama and for game are the most inhumane person ever !!!Hope they or their frndss never suffer from any of this!!! 🙏🙏Hope #ArtiSingh is well noww.Sending y love 💙#BB13OnVoot #BiggBoss13 #biggboss."