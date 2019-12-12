Birthday Boy Siddharth Shukla Shifted To Hospital; Fans Trend #FighterSid & #HappyBirthdaySidharth

Birthday Boy Siddharth Shukla Shifted To Hospital

According to BollywoodLife's report, the actor has been getting injections to increase his blood platelet count plus glucose. Since it is his birthday today, fans are trending #FighterSid to wish him speedy recovery and are also trending #HappyBirthdaySidharthshukla on social media. Take a look at a few tweets!

"Acting can be learned from the crash course, but humanity and morality are not going to make learn with anyone, it is inbuilt. You are a true actor not just from your work and performance, but from your ethics. Happy birthday @sidharth_shukla #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla."

Megha Parmar: #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla GET WELL SOON! We are missing you in #BB13.

Aditya kumar: Get well soon bro and come early I want to see again @BB13Official .#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla.

"Sukla Ji you are really good human being. I like your thoughts and of course you alot. I am happy that you are being cured properly. Praying For Your Speedy recovery and come back with great spirit. We will be waiting for you. #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla #FighterSid ❤❤❤❤❤"

@PrinceManoj123: Happy birthday our #FighterSid get well soon and come back again.

Ankit Gupta: #FighterSid happy birthday! God bless you!

Aaraish Sunaina: #FighterSid HAPPY BIRTHDAY HANDSOME ❤😘 GET WELL SOON... THE NATION IS WITH YOU ❤❤❤ #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla.

Paras Back In House; Slams Arhaan

Meanwhile, as per the latest promo, Paras has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was seen slamming Arhaan Khan. He repeats Arhaan's statement that he made on Rashami (she had zero balance and she is here because of Arhaan) while Rashami was surprised.