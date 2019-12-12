    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Birthday Boy Siddharth Shukla Shifted To Hospital; Fans Trend #FighterSid & #HappyBirthdaySidharth

      Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla hospitalized after secret room | FilmiBeat

      Siddharth Shukla, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today (December 12), is suffering from typhoid and has been shifted to the hospital. The actor, who is seen in Bigg Boss 13 house, was sent to the secret room, where his inmate Paras Chhabra joined (after his surgery). The duo was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss house together, but looks like Siddharth's entry will be delayed as he has become very weak due to the high dose of medication and was rushed to a hospital.

      According to BollywoodLife's report, the actor has been getting injections to increase his blood platelet count plus glucose. Since it is his birthday today, fans are trending #FighterSid to wish him speedy recovery and are also trending #HappyBirthdaySidharthshukla on social media. Take a look at a few tweets!

      @Nikhil32775850

      @Nikhil32775850

      "Acting can be learned from the crash course, but humanity and morality are not going to make learn with anyone, it is inbuilt. You are a true actor not just from your work and performance, but from your ethics. Happy birthday @sidharth_shukla #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla."

      Megha & Aditya

      Megha & Aditya

      Megha Parmar: #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla GET WELL SOON! We are missing you in #BB13.

      Aditya kumar: Get well soon bro and come early I want to see again @BB13Official .#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla.

      Priya Sen

      Priya Sen

      "Sukla Ji you are really good human being. I like your thoughts and of course you alot. I am happy that you are being cured properly. Praying For Your Speedy recovery and come back with great spirit. We will be waiting for you. #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla #FighterSid ❤❤❤❤❤"

      Manoj, Ankit & Aaraish

      Manoj, Ankit & Aaraish

      @PrinceManoj123: Happy birthday our #FighterSid get well soon and come back again.

      Ankit Gupta: #FighterSid happy birthday! God bless you!

      Aaraish Sunaina: #FighterSid HAPPY BIRTHDAY HANDSOME ❤😘 GET WELL SOON... THE NATION IS WITH YOU ❤❤❤ #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla.

      Paras Back In House; Slams Arhaan

      Paras Back In House; Slams Arhaan

      Meanwhile, as per the latest promo, Paras has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was seen slamming Arhaan Khan. He repeats Arhaan's statement that he made on Rashami (she had zero balance and she is here because of Arhaan) while Rashami was surprised.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Slams Arhaan Khan; Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Actor A Fraud

