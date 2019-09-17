These PICTURES Of Birthday Girl Nia Sharma Will Make You Say 'Why So HOT!'
Television actress Nia Sharma is celebrating her birthday today (September 17). The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense, bold looks and curvaceous body. She never shies away from flaunting daring outfits and pulls off every look with class. No doubt, this is the reason, she is called the second sexiest woman in Asia.
On her 29th birthday, let's take a look at FIVE of the best and bold looks that will make everyone say 'why so HOT'. Also, read on to know, how she is celebrating her birthday!
Look #1. Nia Sharma Looks Gorgeous in White
Nia looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder white dress with long sleeves on one side. She has completed her look with blue eye shadows and a golden chocker, which amps her look.
Look #2. Nia Looks Like A Dream
She looks like a dream in this silver-grey dress with a messy top bun. Sharing this picture, Nia wrote, "And The 60's Brunette Ball Bun ! What Fun!" - (sic)
Look #3. The Actress Paints The Town Red
The actress looks super hot in this red ruffle skirt and a bow top. The necklace with a cross and stud earrings add curb appeal to her attire.
Look #4. A Stunner
Nia made heads turn with this outfit! The actress looks every bit of a stunner in this purple outfit with a plunging neckline, purple smokey eyes and open loose curls.
Look #5. Candy Floss!
In this, the Jamai Raja actress looks like candy floss in this dazzling pink gown with a pink eyeliner and subtle make-up. While Nia captioned the picture, "Candy flosss!," her friend Reyhna commented, "Yummiest candy 🍭 flosssss💖" - (sic)
Birthday Girl Cuts 19 Cakes
The actress already had pre-birthday celebrations with her fans. The celebrations continue today as well as she cuts not one or two but 19 cakes! Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "The Cake war is going strong at 19(cakes) now!!! With my Birthdayyyyyy actually startingggg nowwww😀😀 all wishes are welcome finally ❤️❤️ Thank you to the media for especially coming in to celebrate my birthday and making it a special one and @charulmalik u made it more than special man💯💯." - (sic)
Ravi Dubey Wishes Nia
Jamai Raja 2.0 actor Ravi posted a picture snapped with Nia and wrote, "Happy birthday my dear sharma ji ...god bless you with everything your heart desires this year ,may your stylist never trouble you ,may your eye liner be on -point ,may your outfits fit you perfectly and may your life be filled with Roshni in all colours ......may you grow even more brutally honest this year ..much love to you ..aur haan SidNi best hai kyunki tu best hai #nivi #sidni #niasharma." - (sic)
