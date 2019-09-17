These PICS Of Birthday Girl Sanaya Irani With Barun Will Make You Say 'We Want Them Back On Screen’

#1 Barun & Sanaya As Arnav & Khushi

IPKKND was produced by Gul Khan and featured Sanaya as Khushi Kumari Gupta and Barun played the role of Arnav Singh Raizada. The duo's sizzling chemistry was loved by fans.

#2 Fans Were Disappointed As The Show Went off Air

Fans were extremely disappointed when Barun quit the show and blamed the makers for the same. After completing approximately 398 episodes, the series went off air on November 30, 2012.

#3 Show Was Aired In More Than 50 Countries

Barun and Sanaya's show was part of the channel's worldwide broadcast and aired in more than 50 countries. It has been dubbed and adapted into multiple languages.

#4 Fans Love Made Them Return

Fans love made the makers come up with a finite series - Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Jashn - on Hotstar. The show had eight extended episodes.

#5 Sanaya & Barun’s Friendship

Sanaya and Barun shared a great bond not just on screen but also off the screen. They were spotted with their friends on special occasions - be it birthdays or Christmas parties. Barun's wife Pasheen is a good friend of Sanaya's. Also, Sanaya's husband Mohit is friends with Barun.

Drashti Wishes Sanaya

Meanwhile, Drashti Dhami, who is Sanaya's best friend, wished on her birthday by sharing a stylish photo of the actress and captioned it, "Birthday Swag"! - (sic)

Ridhi Wishes The Birthday Girl

Ridhi wrote, "Happy birthday to My soul searching partner. I look forward to laughing at you in the other realms over all our 'discussions' and fuss over the world But till then......To you, magnet of crazy stories, may the story telling never ever end. May the wine keeps flowing and your skin keeps glowing. May you get served amazing food wherever you eat - so you never have to cook it 'better' at home! May you have a year full of 'nudges that become conversation of the mystic kind' May you always have something to look forward to. Just like today. Wooohoooo #ghost Lots n lots of love to you always from your neighbor /friend / enthu fashion stylist/ hair didi/ extrraaa marketing advisor/ fitness partner/ fuax pas healer/ books sharer...... Man you really do juice out the best In people 😂😂😂😂 Muuaaaahh love you lots girl. See you on the other side of your birthday vacay. Have fun!" - (sic)

Vikram Bhatt Writes...

"A very happy birthday to a fabulous actor, a friend, a fellow soul traveller @sanayairani Your gift today is the poster launch of #Ghost. Though it will be late... Ghosts don't come out in the day you see!!" - (sic)