Birthday Girl Surbhi Chandna Recalls How Her Mother Used To Make Dresses From Her Saris
Surbhi Chandna, who became a household name with her role Anika in Ishqbaaz, is celebrating her birthday today (September 11). The actress rang in her birthday with her Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani friends. At mid-night, the actress had also visited Lal Baugcha Raja to seek Ganpati's blessings.
In an interview to TOI, Surbhi spoke about her most memorable gifts on her birthday. She revealed her mother made her birthday, a special one by making dresses from saris.
Surbhi Chandna Has Been Receiving maddening Love From Fans
Surbhi told the leading daily that she has been getting many gifts from her family and friends, but ever since Ishqbaaz, the gifts have become more memorable. The actress adds that she has been receiving maddening love from fans.
SCians Love Makes Surbhi Forget All Stress
She further said, "My fans have an army called SCians and they sent me flowers of different colours everyday. It is so special. Not just them, all my fans have made it very special for me. Their gifts and love makes me forget all the stress. I will become fat with all their love."
Surbhi’s Mom Made Dresses From Saris
Talking about her childhood memories, the actress revealed, "My mom used to make dresses from her saris. She used to turn me into a fashionista. I used to have house birthday parties with kids running around."
Surbhi’s Ishqbaaz Co-stars Surprise Her
Meanwhile, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Nehalaxmi Iyer shared videos from Surbhi's birthday celebrations. In one of the videos, Surbhi was seen cutting a red velvet cake, while her friends were seen singing her the birthday song.
The Celebrates Birthday With Sanjivani Team
It was a working birthday as she was shooting for her show Sanjivani today. They had team lunch and also had a cake cutting ceremony with the team.
Nakuul Mehta’s Cute Wish For Surbhi
Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-actor Nakuul Mehta shared a couple of pictures and wished her. He captioned the pictures, "It's your birthday.... And we are excited!! Happiest birthday babydoll," and "Things you must NOT do on your birthday." - (sic)
