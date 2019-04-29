Box Cricket League: The Drama Begins! Karan Wahi & Abhishek Get Into Ugly Fights With Rival Team!

Abhishek & Aly Goni Get Into Fight With Gulshan!

Apparently, Gulshan Nain and Abhishek Verma got into fight while Gulshan was playing the game and Abhishek, who was in the rival team passed comments on him. This made Gulshan angry and he ran to get physical with Abhishek. Aly Goni came to Abhishek's rescue as the former pushed Gulshan back.

Karan Wahi Get Into Ugly Spat With Kishwer & Firoza

With that incident only just cooling down, it seems the hot-headed Karan once again got into another heated argument on the BCL pitch, this time with the opponent team members that included the owner of the Chennai team, Kishwer Merchant and Firoza Khan.

Firoza Accuse Karan Of Ball Tampering!

Battle lines were drawn when Karan, who plays for the Delhi Dragon side, got into a clash with Kishwer and Firoza. The reason for the fight being Firoza Khan accusing Karan of ball tampering as he took a new ball from a separate packet/box.

Karan Loses His Cool Leading To An Ugly Brawl With Firoza

Usually, in cricket matches, it is the umpire who provides or changes the ball. What happened on the set, in those few minutes, looked far from Karan playing in the spirit of the game. On being accused, Karan lost his cool leading to an ugly brawl with Firoza and members of the Chennai Team.

Karan Picks A New Ball From Separate Box

A source from the set informs, "Firoza witnessed that Karan picked up a new ball from a separate box before he started bowling. Firoza found this really odd and accused Karan Wahi of ball tampering which led to a big spat between Delhi dragons and Chennai Swaggers. This resulted in a halt of the match and a volley of accusations."