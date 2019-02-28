BringBackAbhinandan: Hina Khan, Srishty Rode & Others Pray For Wing Commander’s Safe Return!

Sumona Chakravarti

"We owe this much to him & to his family. Let's practice some restraint. #BringBackAbhinandan #BringHimHome #WingCommandarAbhinandan #SayNotToWar." - (sic)

Vivek Dahiya

"Salute to the strength and determination of IAF Jawan #Abhinandan. The nation and world is standing with you. Prayers for your safety and a safe return. #BringBackAbhinandan." - (sic)

Srishty & Karanvir

Srishty Rode: Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you. 🇮🇳 #BringBackAbhinandhan. - (sic)

Karanvir Bohra: I pray for a safe return for our #IAFPilot #BringBackAbhinandan. - (sic)

Gauahar & Sandhya Mridul

Gauahar Khan: Please release him with respect ! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Pakistan #spreadlove - (sic)

Sandhya Mridul: Wing Cdr. Abhinandan. With you. Praying hard. Sending love. Strength. Thanking you.. Hoping you come back soon. We just sit here tweet while you.. 💔 Praying so hard.🙏🏼 - (sic)

Saumya Tandon

"Can't sleep, can't get the visual off my head of #AbhinandanVartaman . Handcuffed, blood on his face, captive with the enemy, beaten badly 😢, and he keeps his courage in his voice standing straight n tall. I pray for you. May God give you strength." - (sic)

Hina Khan

"Apparently we did not learn a lesson after the great tragedy of 26/11 where the handlers were getting minute to minute details by our media. We should be more responsible towards such sensitive and issues of national integrity. #LetsGrowUp #BringBackWingCommanderAbhinandan." - (sic)