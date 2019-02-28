BringBackAbhinandan: Hina Khan, Srishty Rode & Others Pray For Wing Commander’s Safe Return!

English
    Post Pulwama attack that happened in Kashmir and IAF's surgical strike 2.0 on Pakistan, the atmosphere is quite tensed in both the countries. Recently, Pakistan attempted to violate Indian air space. IAF shot down Pakistani fighter aircraft, but one Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, went missing in action. Apparently, Abhinandan is being held captive by Pakistan. The netizens are tensed as a few videos of injured Abhinandan are doing the rounds on social media. Even the celebrities are concerned about the Wing Commander.

    The television celebrities took to social media and prayed for his safe return to India. Many actors even urged for peace and posted tweets with hashtag #PeaceNotWar.

    Sumona Chakravarti

    "We owe this much to him & to his family. Let's practice some restraint. #BringBackAbhinandan #BringHimHome #WingCommandarAbhinandan #SayNotToWar." - (sic)

    Vivek Dahiya

    "Salute to the strength and determination of IAF Jawan #Abhinandan. The nation and world is standing with you. Prayers for your safety and a safe return. #BringBackAbhinandan." - (sic)

    Srishty & Karanvir

    Srishty Rode: Braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan. India is with you. 🇮🇳 #BringBackAbhinandhan. - (sic)

    Karanvir Bohra: I pray for a safe return for our #IAFPilot #BringBackAbhinandan. - (sic)

    Gauahar & Sandhya Mridul

    Gauahar Khan: Please release him with respect ! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Pakistan #spreadlove - (sic)

    Sandhya Mridul: Wing Cdr. Abhinandan. With you. Praying hard. Sending love. Strength. Thanking you.. Hoping you come back soon. We just sit here tweet while you.. 💔 Praying so hard.🙏🏼 - (sic)

    Saumya Tandon

    "Can't sleep, can't get the visual off my head of #AbhinandanVartaman . Handcuffed, blood on his face, captive with the enemy, beaten badly 😢, and he keeps his courage in his voice standing straight n tall. I pray for you. May God give you strength." - (sic)

    Hina Khan

    "Apparently we did not learn a lesson after the great tragedy of 26/11 where the handlers were getting minute to minute details by our media. We should be more responsible towards such sensitive and issues of national integrity. #LetsGrowUp #BringBackWingCommanderAbhinandan." - (sic)

