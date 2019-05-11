English
    Cannes 2019: Hina Khan To Walk The Red Carpet On This Date; Actress Will Also Speak At The Film Fest

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan has been super busy ever since she came out of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11! Apparently, the actress will be finishing the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on Sunday (May 12) and jet off to Cannes on the same day. It has to be recalled that her film Lines will be premiered at Cannes Film Festival. The 72nd edition of the festival will run from May 14-25. It is being said that she has a packed schedule and her stylists are working round-the-clock to ensure that she puts her best foot forward.

    Fans are eager to know when the actress will make her appearance on Cannes and what she will be wearing for her debut! Read on to know more!

    Hina Khan’s Plans For Cannes 2019

    A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "While Hina is going to Cannes and will be walking the red carpet, she has personally ensured that her hair stylist, make up man as well as her managing team travel with her on this trip."

    Hina Wants Her Team To Work & Enjoy The Trip

    "She wanted to make sure their arrangements are in place as well and they are well taken care of as Hina really believes that her team has really had a huge hand in her career. Not only is it important for Hina to have everything in her place including her looks and networking while she is at Cannes but she wants her team also to work as well as enjoy this trip."

    Hina To Walk The Red Carpet On Cannes On May 17

    Hina will be joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17.

    The Actress Says…

    Hina said in a statement, "It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet, but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content."

    The Actress To Share Her Thoughts On Cinema At Cannes

    "Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds, but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them,"

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
