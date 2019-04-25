Casting Couch! Vivek Dahiya Was Suggested To Please People In Certain Way As He Refused To Pay Money

Vivek Dahiya Never Dreamt Of Becoming An Actor

Vivek revealed to the leading daily that he never really dreamt of becoming an actor, but destiny played its part! He used to do modelling on and off as he wasn't happy with his corporate job in Chandigarh.

The Actor Opens Up About His Struggle

He revealed, "A friend of mine suggested that I should take up acting and asked me to try auditioning. Further, I came to Mumbai with six months in hand and Rs 50,000 in my account. I had decided whenever and whatever exhausts first, I will be packing my bags and going back to pavilion."

‘I Must Have Auditioned Around 300-400 Times’

The actor says, "I literally managed to overcome a lot of issues in the beginning while auditioning, especially with scripts. Before landing my first job I must have auditioned around 300-400 times. I then got shortlisted and then was on board for a project. I was really happy and on cloud nine."

‘It Was Just The Beginning’

"I immediately called up my father who was skeptical because till then as I wasn't shortlisted anywhere. The amount was not major but bagging a project after so long in itself was a big thing for me. That was just the beginning."

Vivek Faced Casting Couch

Regarding casting couch, the actor told TOI, "This prevails everywhere but then it's up to you. I just chose to ignore it all and move on with my principles. So when you enter the glam world, you are given a list of coordinators to meet. Then they call you in person and accordingly projects are pitched based on your personality."

‘It Was Difficult For Him To Survive As He Had No Godfather & Nepotism Was At Its Peak!’

"One of the coordinators called me to the office and told me that it would be difficult for me to sustain in the industry as I had no godfather and nepotism was at its peak. He told me that it would be difficult to survive. So, he initially suggested I should rather pay money to people to get myself a full-fledged role in a show."

Vivek Says…

"I have studied business and I know it works. I did not buy any of his words as I knew had it been true, a lot of people would have paid in lakhs and got themselves a lead role so easily."

Vivek Was Suggested To Please People In A Certain Way As He Refused To Pay Money!

"When I refused to oblige to the monetary way out, he suggested me of the next alternative that was the casting couch where I would have to please people in a certain way."

‘Tumhare Joote Ghiss Jayenge’

"I simply asked him if there were any other better way out rather than these shady things. He told me that "tumhare joote ghiss jayenge lekin tumhe kaam nahi milega. Kuch nahi hoga. I told him mere paas bohot saare joote hai and ek nahi toh dusra pehen loonga but I will go by the fair and right means and nothing shady. I was clear in my thoughts."