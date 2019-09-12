Chahatt Khanna Says #MeToo Movement Was Like A Fashion Trend; Adds 'Some Of Them Took Cheques'
Chahatt Khanna, who became household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, will be seen in Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam. Recently, the actress opened up about the #MeToo movement and casting couch.
In an interview to Spotboye, Chahatt said that casting couch existed on a very large scale. Talking about the #MeToo movement, she says that she knew many actresses who chose not to speak about it.
Chahatt Khanna On Casting Couch
Chahatt said, "There is no conditional casting, that is - if I do this for you, you have to do this for me. There could be mutual dating between the maker and an actress but there is no diktat. The casting couch has at least lessened for sure."
‘Casting Couch Existed On A Very Large Scale’
When asked if she had an experience of someone putting forth an indecent proposal, she said, "Casting directors were also in it. Who will admit it? Nobody. Casting couch existed on a very large scale." When asked as to what the actress did when she got the indecent proposal, she said that she didn't go for it and that's the reason she has been doing television.
On #MeToo Movement
On being asked why she didn't come out during the #Metoo movement to speak about it, she called the movement, a fashion trend, and added that some of them took money and remained silent!
#MeToo Movement Was Like A Fashion Trend
She said, "Some of them also took cheques and kept quiet. Aur jinka publicity stunt tha, woh kaam kar gaya. This was a phase. It was like a fashion trend. Whosoever encashed, encashed. Whosoever didn't, didn't."
