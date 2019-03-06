English
    The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar BLAMES The Makers For His Absence On The Show!

    The Kapil Sharma Show is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason! This time, it is Chandan Prabhakar who has grabbed the headlines. The viewers might have noticed that the actor, who plays the role of 'Chandu Chaiwala', has been missing from the show from past few episodes. This has left his fans upset. When Chandan took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, one of his fans said that they are missing him on the show.

    A Fan Asks Chandan To Return To The Show!

    The fan wrote, "You are a legend and no one can ever beat you. I love the way you are, the way you make us laugh and the way you smile. Please come back to the show as soon as possible also because the nothing without you and also because you're missed a lot. We all love you Chandu."

    Chandan Blames Makers For His Absence

    It is then Chandan decided to break his silence. He replied to the fan, " Hello ekta... thanks for the love ... well I m not missing episodes intentionally... my character n my acting might not be working that's why they are not putting me in the episodes... well lots of love n best wishes for you also."

    Fans Miss Chandan

    Post his reply, many fans showered praises and love for the actor. They said his character is really good and they love it. They also revealed how much they are missing him on the show. Well, we must say that Chandan is indeed a good actor and his comedy does bring a smile on our face. We hope the makers get him back soon.

    Sidhu Might Not Return Anytime Soon?

    On the other hand, we had revealed as to how Navjot Singh Sidhu is ruining his return on the show. The Punjab Cabinet Minister has yet made another controversial tweet. He wrote, "Army is as sacred as the state! आरबीआई, सीबीआई और रॉ का सियासी करन कर के, अब पवित्र फ़ौज़ के कंधों से सियासी तीर मत चलाओ प्रचार मंत्री जी| जवानों की शहादत का बदला आतंकवादियों से लेना था, पेड़ों और पहाड़ों से नहीं| Press Conference of the judicary's resentment was unprecedented." - (sic).

    Well, looks like we will not see Sidhu on the show anytime soon!

    Kapil & Ginni In Amsterdam

    Meanwhile, the newly-weds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were seen enjoying a boat ride in Amsterdam along with their friend and actress Richa Chaddha was also spotted with them.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
