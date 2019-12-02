Chandragupta Maurya’s Parth Tiwari Attacked By 50 Goons; The Actor Ran Barefoot To Save His Life

Chandragupta Maurya fame actor Parth Tiwari recently went online to notify his fans and well-wishers that he was attacked by more than 50 goons. The contents of the Facebook live videos have now gone viral.

The actor shared his nightmare experience with some serious information about the attack that took place at night. Parth stated that initially, one drunken man bumped into him. He apologized and started moving. But the drunk miscreant started following him as well. The drunk individual then called upon a bunch of notorious goons from the area. They all started following him but he did not lose his cool. The incident took place in the Malad, Mumbai.

Tiwari went on to add that they mob then started abusing him without any reason or fault.

The actor had no form of transportation at his disposal so he started running to the nearest police station. In one of the videos uploaded, Parth is seen with his jeans torn and a broken slipper. The actor ran barefoot to seek help in order to save his life. He said that he made the video to raise awareness and asked his followers to spread the word by sharing the video as much as they can.

Parth shared that he headed to the Malvan police station. On reaching the station, he was then sent him to Charkop police station to file an FIR report. Throughout the horrific incident, Parth kept updating his followers about every single detail that ensued.

Parth Tiwari enacts is seen in the role of Baldev on the show 'Chandragupta Maurya’. The actor escaped the horrific incident without any fatal injuries. A police inquiry about the same is currently underway.