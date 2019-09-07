English
    #Chandrayaan2: ‘We Are Proud Of ISRO’, Hina Khan, Smriti Irani & Other TV Celebs Extend Support

    Last night, communication from Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) was lost, just 2.1 km above the moon's surface. Television celebrities took to social media and expressed hope to re-communicate, and extended their support to the team by praising the ISRO team for their efforts.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan shared a note on Instagram, "Hoping to recommunicate with Vikram lander... Fingers crossed. Butttt as honourable PM @narendramodi ji said we are proud of you @isro.in to bring the vikram lander so so close to the south pole and being the first country in the world to attempt it... super proud. Jai hind." - (sic). Take a look at other television celebrities' tweets:

    Namik Paul

    Namik Paul

    "‘Shoot for the stars, even if you fail, you land on the moon', and that @isro did. They've achieved wonders on relatively modest budgets, and their ambitions should be encouraged and supported. Technological and scientific achievements need to be the future for us #Chandrayan2 🇮🇳" - (sic)

    Rajeev Khandelwal

    Rajeev Khandelwal

    "It just didn't go as per the plans. You didn't fail...you can't ever fail when you put in all the efforts in the right direction with all your sincerity. Some may call it a failure but little do they know...of the joys you win... the limits you breach... WHEN YOU TRY. #ISRO." - (sic)

    Karan Tacker & Smirti Irani

    Karan Tacker & Smirti Irani

    Karan Tacker: We are all very proud . "The best is yet to come". - (sic)

    Smriti Irani: Journey of #Chandrayaan2 so far and what lies ahead is no less than an achievement. We are proud of our scientists and confident that India's space programme only gets stronger & better from here. Team @isro - a proud, grateful & an inspired nation stands with you! - (sic)

    Krystle D'souza

    Krystle D'souza

    "We might have lost the communication with lander Vikram, but what we have achieved so far is remarkable!! Hats off #ISRO. We are all proud of you. 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan2Live #Chandrayan2." - (sic)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
