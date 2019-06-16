Charu Asopa & Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Get Engaged; Check Out Their Wedding Festivities PICS!

Charu & Rajeev Get Engaged

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The engagement ceremony was followed by mehendi and sangeet on June 15. The couple will be exchanging vows today (June 16) in traditional Hindu ceremony.

Charu & Rajeev’s Engagement Ceremony

The engagement ceremony an all-white affair, as Charu had always dreamt of having a white wedding. It was Christian-themed engagement and as she wished, Charu wore a white gown, while Rajeev wore a white suit.

The Couple Exchange Rings

Sharing a video and picture from the engagement, Rajeev captioned, "i love you for a 1000 years & beyond ❤️💍 #rajakibittu #engagement," "She never gave up on me , i never let go of her .. 💍💍 #Rajakibittu."

Charu’s Mehendi

He also shared videos from Charu's mehendi ceremony. Charu had beautiful mehendi with 'sada saubhagyavati bhava' and 'Raja Ki Bittu' written on her hand.

Charu’s Mehendi Ceremony

The costumes of their wedding festivities were colour-coordinated. At the mehendi ceremony, Charu looked gorgeous in a beige-colored, sequinned lehenga, while Rajeev looked dapper in a beige-coloured kurta.

#RajaKiBittu’s Sangeet Ceremony Picture

At the sangeet ceremony, Rajeev was seen wearing maroon-coloured kurta, while Charu was seen wearing a dress in Rajasthani style. If we are to go by a video, Sushmita Sen was seen dancing her heart out Rajasthani style with ‘Thug le' song playing in the background. The Sangeet ceremony was graced by Alan Kapoor and Neil Bhatt.