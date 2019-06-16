English
    Charu Asopa & Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Get Engaged; Check Out Their Wedding Festivities PICS!

    Mere Angne Mein and Karn Sangini actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen have been dating each other since a while! The couple made their relationship official a month ago. A week ago, the lovebirds got married in a court before their Goa wedding. Regarding the wedding, Charu told BT that it will be destination wedding will have a limited gathering. A couple of days ago Sushmita Sen with her family flew to Goa.

    Charu & Rajeev Get Engaged

    The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The engagement ceremony was followed by mehendi and sangeet on June 15. The couple will be exchanging vows today (June 16) in traditional Hindu ceremony.

    Charu & Rajeev’s Engagement Ceremony

    The engagement ceremony an all-white affair, as Charu had always dreamt of having a white wedding. It was Christian-themed engagement and as she wished, Charu wore a white gown, while Rajeev wore a white suit.

    The Couple Exchange Rings

    Sharing a video and picture from the engagement, Rajeev captioned, "i love you for a 1000 years & beyond ❤️💍 #rajakibittu #engagement," "She never gave up on me , i never let go of her .. 💍💍 #Rajakibittu."

    Charu’s Mehendi

    He also shared videos from Charu's mehendi ceremony. Charu had beautiful mehendi with 'sada saubhagyavati bhava' and 'Raja Ki Bittu' written on her hand.

    Charu’s Mehendi Ceremony

    The costumes of their wedding festivities were colour-coordinated. At the mehendi ceremony, Charu looked gorgeous in a beige-colored, sequinned lehenga, while Rajeev looked dapper in a beige-coloured kurta.

    #RajaKiBittu’s Sangeet Ceremony Picture

    At the sangeet ceremony, Rajeev was seen wearing maroon-coloured kurta, while Charu was seen wearing a dress in Rajasthani style. If we are to go by a video, Sushmita Sen was seen dancing her heart out Rajasthani style with ‘Thug le' song playing in the background. The Sangeet ceremony was graced by Alan Kapoor and Neil Bhatt.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1:14 [IST]
