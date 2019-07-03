From Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen To Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary - TV Couples Who Locked Lips In Public

Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen In Thailand

Recently married couple Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen is one such couple who do not shy away from sharing PDA filled pictures and videos on their social media accounts. The couple is having the time of their life in Thailand.

Charu & Rajeev Pre-Honeymoon

The photos from their pre-honeymoon are making rounds on social media. The couple is making their fans gush with their romance by posting adorable pictures. Rajeev shared this picture and captioned, "And they lived happily ever after❤️"

Rajeev-Charu Share A Kiss

Charu and Rajeev were seen chilling in the pool and Rajeev passionately kissing his wife Charu. Rajeev captioned the picture, "Love passionately ❣️ #prehoneymoon."

Ekta Kaul & Sumeet Vyas In Taiwan

Mere Angne Mein actress Ekta Kaul and The Tripling actor Ekta Kaul got married in September 2018. The couple is vacationing in Taiwan and have been sharing beautiful pictures from the trip. Sharing a lovey-dovey picture, Ekta wrote, "The guy who makes me fly! Mere pati chanteshwar! 🐒🐒🐒 @sumeetvyas."

Ekta & Sumeet Lock Lips

Ekta shared a picture in which she was seen sharing a lip-lock with Sumeet and captioned it, "First phugga ride with my phugga.. @sumeetvyas."

Ronit-Neelam

Ronit Roy and Neelam Roy have been married for over a decade now and are head-over-heels in love with each other. On father's day, Ronit had shared a picture in which, he and Neelam were seen sharing a passionate kiss. Ronit captioned the romantic picture, "Thank you my love for making me the proud Father that I am today."

Sharad-Keerti

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaikwad fell in love on the sets of their daily soap Saat Phere. During a party, Sharad and Keerti shared a passionate kiss in full public's view.

Jay-Mahhi

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are all set to welcome their first baby. It has to be recalled that they got married five years ago, the second time! It was a white wedding. The couple sharing their PDA pictures on social media. Recently, Jay shared the throwback picture and captioned, "#majorthrowback second time i got married to the same girl @mahhivij 😋😋😂😂 5 years back this date we did our #christian #christianwedding in #losangeles #vegas #vegaswedding #couple #couplesgoals #usa #love."

Keith-Rochelle

Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao participated as couple in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in February last year. The couple shared a throwback picture from their wedding day in which they are seen sealing it with a lip-lock.

Prince-Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary do not shy away from sharing PDA filled pictures on social media. Prince had shared a video in they were seen feeding the cake to each other and sharing a kiss.