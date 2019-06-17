English
    Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen’s Lavish Wedding: Sushmita Sen, Her BF & Daughters Pose With Newlyweds!

    By
    |
    Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev gets married to TV actress Charu Asopa; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, who were dating since a while now, got married last week in court. The couple flew to Goa for their lavish destination wedding along with their families. We had recently reported about the pre-wedding ceremonies - engagement, mehndi and sangeet - that were held on June 14 and 15. The engagement ceremony was an all-white affair. It was a Christian-themed engagement. The haldi ceremony was held just before the wedding.

    Charu & Rajeev's Wedding In Rajasthani Style

    The couple finally tied the knot yesterday (June 16) as per Rajasthani tradition. Charu made for a gorgeous bride in a red-coloured lehenga, while Rajeev looked handsome in a white kurta, red shawl and a cream-coloured pagdi.

    The Newlyweds Pose With Their Friends

    The wedding was graced by family members and close friends. Among friends - television actors Amrin Chakkiwala, Neil Bhatt and Alan Kapoor graced the occasion.

    Sushmita Sen, BF Rohman & Daughters With The Newlyweds

    Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen was seen posing with the newlyweds along with her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. They were all seen colour coordinated and were all smiles.

    Rajeev & Charu's Bengali Style Wedding!

    Sharing a few pictures from the wedding, Rajeev wrote, "Just got married to the person i love & respect from my heart .. Sen family ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu forever." Looking at the picture, it seems like they followed Bengali tradition as well!

    Charu's Haldi Ceremony

    At the haldi ceremony, Charu was seen wearing a yellow dress with floral jewellery, while Rajeev was seen wearing a pink and white kurta. Rajeev also shared a few videos and pictures from the wedding festivities.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

