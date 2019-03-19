English
    Chhavi Mittal SLAMS A Man Who Called His Pregnant Wife A COW; Shares A Heart-touching Post!

    Chhavi Mittal is all set to welcome her second baby in May. Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein in 2005 and are proud parents to six-year old girl, Areeza. The actress, who is active on social media, has been sharing useful workout tips for pregnant ladies on social media. Recently, a man asked Chhavi how his pregnant wife could lose weight. He also told the actress that his wife was becoming 'a cow' already! This obviously didn't go with the actress who slammed the man.

    Chhavi Slams A Man Who Called His Wife A Cow!

    Chhavi wrote, "Let me begin by thanking each one of you who have been following my posts and inboxing/commenting with your feedback and queries. However, I was completely shocked by a query in my inbox recently. A husband reached out to me asking for weight loss tips for his pregnant wife, who he said "is becoming a cow already"!" - (sic)

    The Actress Shares Heart-touching Post

    "It pains me immensely to know that a husband, who is seeing his wife go through the daily pain of pregnancy can completely disregard the sacrifice that she has made in terms of her own body, to create a new life for both of them!" - (sic)

    ‘Respect Women Especially When She Is Pregnant’

    "How can somebody be so insensitive towards their own life partner! What sort of person can treat a woman, any woman in that way! I implore all men, all husbands to RESPECT women around you. Especially if she is pregnant but nevertheless!" - (sic)

    ‘She Will Give You FAR More Than You Will Ever Give Her’

    "A woman.. your wife... is getting ready to tear her own body apart to get this beautiful being into this world.. a world which she believes is full of love.. love for her and her baby... So love your wife, because nobody in the world will be with you in your worst times as much as your gorgeous wife, who sticks with you through your romance as much as she does through your rotten temper. And trust me, she will give you FAR more than you will ever give her in your whole life!" - (sic)

