Choti Sarrdaarni: Isha Anand Sharma Aka Pam QUITS The Show

Impressing viewers, Choti Sarrdarrni is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The makers introduced a twist with the entry of a new character Pam played by Isha Anand Sharma in the current plot - the honeymoon sequence between Sarabjit and Meher in Serbia. The viewers are loving the track. But it seems that Isha is not happy with her role and has quit the show!

Isha told IWMBuzz that the makers had promised her a different storyline during the briefing. Her character was supposed to be completely negative, but the script was changed.

Isha Anand Sharma was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "They had promised me a different errent character in the briefing, and once I reached Serbia for shoot, they changed the story line and my character. My character of Pam was supposed to be totally negative. However the script changes brought in an element in the character wherein she was to go all out to woo Sarabjit." - (sic)

For the uninitiated, Sarabjit and Meher along with Param are in Serbia. Pam tries to get close to Sarabjit, but the latter clarifies that no one can take Meher's place. Jolly too feels Meher makes for a perfect jodi with Sarabjit and refuses to separate them as per Dolly's order. Apparently, Dolly wants Pam and Sarabjit to come together.

On the other hand, everyone celebrates Meher's birthday on the cruise. Meher is happy as Sarabjit and Param surprised her on her birthday. Sarabjit also gifts her, the house. An elated Meher thanks Sarabjit and calls it the best gift. Sarabjit asks her not to thank as the gift that he gave was nothing compared to the love she showered on his son Param.

Well, we will definitely miss Isha Anand Sharma as Pam on the show. It has to be seen who will be replacing her on the show.

