Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi & Kevina Enjoy Shooting In Serbia (PICS)

Choti Sarrdaarni Actors Enjoy Shooting In Serbia

The actors took to social media to share adorable pictures from Serbia. Even fan club shared a few pictures of the actors on their handle. Going by their pictures we can say that the actors had a lot of fun on and off the sets.

The Crew Was Seen Pampering Param Aka Kevina

The Serbian crew were in awe of the youngest member, Param as he was seen teaching them a bit of Hindi. The crew was seen spending time and pampering him.

Param In A Chirpy & Happy Mood

Nimrit was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I have never seen Param in such a chirpy and happy mood and Serbia is definitely bringing out the best in him. Having him around is an absolute delight as he reminds us of our own childhood days and become kids around him."

Nimrit Enjoyed Param’s Company

She further added, "More than us, it is he who is taking care of us and making us feel at home in Serbia. His enthusiasm has become our energy source and I am really enjoying his company."

Choti Sarrdaarni Completes 100 Episodes

The show recently completed 100 episodes. Nimrat shared a lengthy post thanking the makers. She wrote, "As we complete 100 episodes today, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this beautiful journey. Many more centuries to go for Team Choti Sarrdaarni🌟My heart reaches out to all our fans and viewers for bestowing us with so much love. 🌈🌸" - (sic)

Sarabjit & Meher Honeymoon Promo

The makers also shared the much-awaited promo of the show. Avinesh captioned the promo, "The Gill Family is in Serbia...Witness the blockbuster entertainment from your favourite show "Choti Sarrdaarni " starting on 18th November at 7:30pm only on Colors..Be Impatient.😁" - (sic)