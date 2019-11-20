Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Pam Kisses Sarabjit In A Bid To Get Close To Him; Here’s How Meher Reacts!

Choti Sarrdaarni is creating a huge buzz these days. The show is one of the top shows on the BARC/TRP chart. Recently, the makers of the show introduced new twist in which Meher and Sarabjit along with Param fly to Serbia. The recent 'Serbia special honeymoon' promo promises a lot of twists, romance and a cute nhok-jhok between Meher and Sarabjit. As the Meher, Sarabjit and Param arrive at Serbia, they are received by Sarabjit's mama and a girl named Pam, who tries to create trouble between Meher and Sarabjit. This is the same girl whom Dolly Bua had chosen for Sarabjit, but he rejects her and marries Meher. In the upcoming episode, Pam tries to get closer to Sarabjit!

In the upcoming episode, Pam gets too close to Sarabjit in a car parking area. She even kisses him on his cheek. This obviously doesn't go well with Sarabjit, who warns her and tells her that no one can take Meher's place. Apparently, Meher overhears Pam and Sarabjit's conversation.

An angry Sarabjit comes to his room, where Meher sees lipstick mark on Sarabjit's cheek. The viewers will witness a cute moment as Meher starts teasing him on Pam.

For those who missed previous episode, here's what happened - Param is furious as Pam gets closer to his father in the hotel. Pam forcefully takes Sarabjit to the dance floor and dances with him. As the duo dance, Param gets extremely angry. He then asks the DJ to play a Punjabi song, which brings Sarabjit and Meher closer.

It has to be seen how far Pam will go to separate Sarabjit and Meher. Will Param be able to stop Pam and get his parents closer?

