Colors TV Is All Set For A REVAMP; Are Kavach 2 & Bepanah Pyaarr Going Off Air?

Jhansi Ki Rani To Go Off Air

The source added, "Jhansi Ki Rani with so much grandeur is an expensive show. It made no sense to keep running it, even when it couldn't garner ratings. The channel will soon announce a fresh line-up of shows."

Shows That Will Go Off Air

Udann that recently took a leap and new set of actors joined the show, will air its last episode on June 21. Kesari Nandan, which is based on wrestling drama Dangal, will go off air on July 12. While Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma's Ishq Mein Marjawan will go off air on June 28, Anushka Sen's Jhansi Ki Rani will air its last episode on July 24.

Shows That Are Retained

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bepanah Pyaarr, Gath Bandhan, Vish and Kawach will stay on air. The source added, "Dance Deewane had raked in huge numbers last season. The second installment of the show launched last week and has been receiving positive feedback. Even Khatra Khatra Khatra has been a popular show. The team is hoping the shows manage to up the game for the channel. The new TRAI policy has definitely affected the entire television ecosystem."

New Shows On Colors

According to the leading daily's report, "Colors has family drama Choti Sarrdaarni, love story Bahu Begum, a supernatural drama by Rajan Shahi, and two more daily soaps by Mahesh Pandey and Shashi Sumeet Productions, respectively. It's also looking forward to the new season of its reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Will They Bring Bepannaah 2?

Recently, fans of Bepannaah took to social media to trend about the show. They demanded Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda's return on Bepannaah 2! They trended #FansWantJenShad on Twitter! Well, we wonder if it was co-incidence and fans wanted the channel to notice the trend. Whatever it is, there is no denying that Bepannaah was a good show. We hope makers add this show also to their list of new shows! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.