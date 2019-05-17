Daayan’s Priya Bathija Says She Would Have SLAPPED Mohit Malhotra If He Touched Her Inappropriately!

Daayan actor Mohit Malhotra got into controversy as his co-actress Tinaa Dattaa accused him of touching her inappropriately. The actress opened up about the issue, while Mohit denied Tinaa's allegations and claimed that they are good friends. It was even said that they have ironed out the differences and she even said that she doesn't have any issue working with him. There was also report that another actress from the show, Priya Bathija, who plays Asha, felt Mohit gets touchy-feely while shooting scenes that require physical proximity.

It was also said that she had created a huge scene on the set and sat in the vanity van refusing to shoot with him. Apparently, Mohit apologised to her saying it is just his overfriendliness!

Priya herself has rubbished the report. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Somebody is planting this story, deliberately. It is in very bad taste."

The actress further added, "If Mohit had got touchy-feely with me, I would've slapped him and not locked myself in vanity van! Mohit did not misbehave with me."

Mohit too has refuted the report. He told the entertainment portal, "The story is completely false and baseless. I am sure if you speak to Priya she will say the same thing. We did not have any issues and the one which is being stated is completely out of question. I wish people notice our good work rather than count on random, baseless source-led stories."

