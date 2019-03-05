Daayan To Go Off Air; Is Tinaa Dattaa & Mohit Malhotra Controversy The Reason?

Why Daayan Is Shutting Down?

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The TRPs have been going down consistently. Also, the actors on the set are not cooperating."

When Will Daayan Go Off Air?

The source further added, "Therefore, the team has decided to wrap up the storyline and finish it. They might keep it on till the upcoming season of a T20 cricket league."

There Won’t Be Any Twists On The Show!

When the controversy came out, many thought Mohit will be asked to leave the show. But, looks like that is not happening! Also, it is being said that there won't be any twists on the show.

Mohit Is Not Leaving The Show

The source added, "Mohit is not going anywhere. The team will somehow manage to finish the shoot." So, it's not just Mohit and Tinaa's controversy that led to this decision but a number of things that made the makers decided to shut the show.