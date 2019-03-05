Daayan To Go Off Air; Is Tinaa Dattaa & Mohit Malhotra Controversy The Reason?

Why Daayan Is Shutting Down?

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The TRPs have been going down consistently. Also, the actors on the set are not cooperating."

When Will Daayan Go Off Air?

The source further added, "Therefore, the team has decided to wrap up the storyline and finish it. They might keep it on till the upcoming season of a T20 cricket league."

There Won’t Be Any Twists On The Show!

When the controversy came out, many thought Mohit will be asked to leave the show. But, looks like that is not happening! Also, it is being said that there won't be any twists on the show.

Mohit Is Not Leaving The Show

The source added, "Mohit is not going anywhere. The team will somehow manage to finish the shoot." So, it's not just Mohit and Tinaa's controversy that led to this decision but a number of things that made the makers decided to shut the show.

Mohit Denies Allegations

Amidst reports suggesting that the show might go off air, there are reports that suggests that the producer Ekta Kapoor held a meeting with the two following the allegations.

Meanwhile, Mohit has denied Tinaa's allegations. He was quoted by HT as saying, "If she was uncomfortable, why didn't she tell me? We shoot on a set with 50 people watching us and everything is on camera. Nothing of this sort happened."

Mohit Says...

He further added, "I don't understand, where is this coming from? After saying nothing happened, now she has gone back to giving contrary statements. How can she keep changing her statements? I have been working in the TV industry for 11 years and have shot with many women and no one has ever had any issues with me. It has taken me a long time to reach this stage in my career."