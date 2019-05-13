Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award: Rakhi Sawant, Nakuul, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Bag Awards!

Rakhi Sawant - Best Item Dancer Award

On bagging the award, Rakhi Sawant was quoted by Republic World as saying, "Finally! Thank God item girls are getting an award now. I have done around 75-100 item songs in all languages till date, I have done so many reality shows but I have never received an award. (Yes, I was nominated though). My legs and bones have given up dancing in Bollywood, I have put in so much hardwork. Thank you so much for honoring me with this award."

Nakuul Mehta Bags Award

The actor shared a picture and wrote, "Hey Ma, Today, I also brought home the #DadasahebPhalkeFilmFoundation award for Best Actor - Television. Hoping you will serve me an extra bowl of aamras with my rajma chawal & bhindi ☺️" - (sic)

Shivangi & Mohsin – Best Jodi Award

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the role of Naira and Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bagged Best Jodi Award. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her social media account.

Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma

Ravi Dubey wrote, "#Sidni #nivi always wins together #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFoundationAward #gratitude #BestAnchor #ravidubey #niasharma." - (sic). It has to be recalled that Nia and Ravi played the roles of Roshni and Siddharth on Jamai Raja and their pair was loved by the viewers.

Nia & Ravi

Nia reshared Ravi Dubey's pictures and captioned, "#Nivi moment again! #sidni #dadasahebphalke2019 with @ravidubey2312 the all-rounder!! ❤️"- (sic)

Digangana Suryavanshi

Digangana wrote, "Thank you #dadasahebphalkefilmfoundation for the #dadasahebphalkeaward #MostHistoricDebutActressInALeadRole 🙏🏻 Very happy to receive this from the film foundation 🙏🏻 It's Mother's Day today, Maa I hope I make you proud, your smile is my light in the midst of doubt that tells me that I'm doing the right thing! You are important to me everyday, days like these just gimme a chance to express a little more! I love you Maa❤️"- (sic)

Kriti Verma

Kriti, who was seen on Bigg Boss, bagged Young Achiever Award. She wrote, "Yayayyayaa.....jai Mata di🙏 Receiving such a prestigious award and the best part was that my mom and dad were there with me along with my friends....man....superb feeling which I cannot even Express in words...❤Thank you and love u all❤❤ Received by my favourite comedian @whosunilgrover🤗" - (sic)