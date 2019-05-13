Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award: Rakhi Sawant, Nakuul, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Bag Awards!
Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2019 was held yesterday (May 12, 2019). Kanpur Wale Khuranna's Sunil Grover, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Rakhi Sawant and other television actors graced the awards ceremony. While many television actors like Nakuul, Nia Sharma and others bagged awards for their contribution to the television industry, a few other television actors like Gurmeet and Digangana Suryavanshi who jumped to Bollywood also were awarded for their contribution to Bollywood industry.
Take a look at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2019 Winners!
Rakhi Sawant - Best Item Dancer Award
On bagging the award, Rakhi Sawant was quoted by Republic World as saying, "Finally! Thank God item girls are getting an award now. I have done around 75-100 item songs in all languages till date, I have done so many reality shows but I have never received an award. (Yes, I was nominated though). My legs and bones have given up dancing in Bollywood, I have put in so much hardwork. Thank you so much for honoring me with this award."
Nakuul Mehta Bags Award
The actor shared a picture and wrote, "Hey Ma, Today, I also brought home the #DadasahebPhalkeFilmFoundation award for Best Actor - Television. Hoping you will serve me an extra bowl of aamras with my rajma chawal & bhindi ☺️" - (sic)
Shivangi & Mohsin – Best Jodi Award
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the role of Naira and Kartik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bagged Best Jodi Award. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her social media account.
Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma
Ravi Dubey wrote, "#Sidni #nivi always wins together #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFoundationAward #gratitude #BestAnchor #ravidubey #niasharma." - (sic). It has to be recalled that Nia and Ravi played the roles of Roshni and Siddharth on Jamai Raja and their pair was loved by the viewers.
Nia & Ravi
Nia reshared Ravi Dubey's pictures and captioned, "#Nivi moment again! #sidni #dadasahebphalke2019 with @ravidubey2312 the all-rounder!! ❤️"- (sic)
Digangana Suryavanshi
Digangana wrote, "Thank you #dadasahebphalkefilmfoundation for the #dadasahebphalkeaward #MostHistoricDebutActressInALeadRole 🙏🏻 Very happy to receive this from the film foundation 🙏🏻 It's Mother's Day today, Maa I hope I make you proud, your smile is my light in the midst of doubt that tells me that I'm doing the right thing! You are important to me everyday, days like these just gimme a chance to express a little more! I love you Maa❤️"- (sic)
Kriti Verma
Kriti, who was seen on Bigg Boss, bagged Young Achiever Award. She wrote, "Yayayyayaa.....jai Mata di🙏 Receiving such a prestigious award and the best part was that my mom and dad were there with me along with my friends....man....superb feeling which I cannot even Express in words...❤Thank you and love u all❤❤ Received by my favourite comedian @whosunilgrover🤗" - (sic)
“Most promising young talent of Bollywood” with Dada saheb phalke award reinstated my belief and my hard work in me !! thank you Dadasaheb Phalke. This is not an award it is a responsibility and I own it. Thanku god. 🙏 I share this award with all my fans without ttheirconstant support I believe I wouldn’t be here. Gurfamily rocks #dadasahebphalkeawards . . Outfit by @pankysoni Styled by @pratikshachandak @styledbysaloni
