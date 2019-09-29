Dance Deewane Season 2 Winner: Vishal Sonkar Takes Home The Winner’s Trophy!

Dance Deewane Season 2 has its winner, and it is none other than Vishal Sonkar. Vishal took home the winner's trophy, and a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakhs. The final episode of the show aired on Saturday night, where we got to witness the finalists battle it off on the dance floor. Mehul Mehta and Vihan Trivedi - Tweesha Patel were the other big winners.

Colours tweeted out the news on their official Twitter handle, writing "Congratulations to the all rounder Vishal Sonkar from Generation 2. Hindustan ne inhe chuna hain #DanceDeewane2 ka champion.#SalmanOnDanceDeewane #DD2Finale" (sic).

Bollywood's dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, and choreographer Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show. Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan made appearances on the show. Priyanka was promoting her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, whereas Salman was promoting Bigg Boss 13, which is going to premiere on Sunday, September 29. Priyanka and Madhuri shook a leg to 'Desi Girl'.

Runners up Mehul Mehta and Tweesha-Vihan won Rs. 5 lakh. Vishal was from generation two, Mehul was from generation three, and Tweesha-Vihaan were from generation one.

