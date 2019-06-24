English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Gets BIG Welcome On Small Screen; Fans Trend #KareenaKeSaathDID7

    By
    |

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting the headlines, this time, it is not her film, but her debut television show Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions. The dance reality show had a grand premiered on June 23. Bollywood actress Kareena was seen as a judge for the first time on the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. In the first episode itself, the actress made a damakedaar start! She looked stunning in a yellow dress and performed to the songs 'Lungi Dance', 'Chennai Express', and 'Mauja Hi Mauja'.

    Kareena Kapoor Steals The Show!

    The viewers were impressed with the talent of the contestant. But what impressed the viewers the most is Kareena's connect! The actress not only danced with the judges, but also with almost all contestants which impressed the viewers. We must say that the actress stole the show and got a big welcome from the viewers. They started trending ‘#KareenaKeSaathDID7'. Take a look at the comments!

    Fans’ Comments: Dinesh & @ishab

    Dinesh Kumar: Kareena is so amazing as judge in dance india dance! 💖 #KareenaKeSaathDID7 ✨

    @ishab26: Kareena is never going to be irrelevant & that is a god damn fact. #KareenaKeSaathDID7

    Fa10 & Olee

    Fa10👉SAK Virtual Wife😻كارينا ام تيمور🇲🇦🇯🇴: What all we will agree after this show how humble she is #KareenaKeSaathDID7 #KareenaKapoorKhan

    Olee Bharali: Fantastic #KareenaKeSaathDID7

    @kk_bebo & @Bebolaa

    @kk_bebo: Justtt amaziiing and feelling prouuuudddddd #KareenaKeSaathDID7

    @bebolaaa: OMGGGH IM WATCHING BEBO AND I CANT OVER ALL THESE PRETINESS, IM GOING UFF ERRYTIME😭😂😍#KareenaKeSaathDID7

    @pluviophile & @iRakeshS

    @Pluviophile_Aw: 19 years is a long time! But here she is. Still going stronger and stronger! #KareenaKeSaathDID7

    @iRakeshS: cause multitasking is not my job,my baby do that perfectly #KareenaKeSaathDID7

    Most Read: Super Dancer Chapter 3 Grand Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins; Tweeples Call Her Well-deserved Winner!

    More DANCE INDIA DANCE News

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 0:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue